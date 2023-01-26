Sierra Leone: Leone Rock Reveals Prize Money for Inaugural One Nation Tourney

25 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

The winner of the inaugural Leone Rock Metal Group One Nation Peace Tournament will earn Le 100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Leones) as prize money at the end of the competition.

The League winner will take home a trophy and cash prize of Le 100,000,000 whiles the Runners-Up is set to grab Le 75,000,000

Meanwhile, participating teams who are eliminated from the group stage will grab Le 15,000,000 while the four teams who made it to the semi-final will grab Le 20,000,000 each.

Western Area, Western Rural Area, Northern Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, North-West Region and South-East Region will all battle for the Leone Rock Metal One Nation Peace title whose main goal is to foster peace and cohesion nationally.

Recently, the Sierra Leone mining company recently made an approximately US$5000 donation to the country's Premier League.

It comes a day after their whipping gesture of NLE 300,000 (Three hundred thousand new Leones) cash boost to the Female Premier League Board.

The cheque for (NLE 100,000), was warmly received and appreciated by the Sierra Leone Football Association on the 19th of January, 2023 in Freetown.

