Sierra Leone: Ministry of Energy Lacks Monitoring On EDSA And EGTC

25 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S Bangura

The 2021 Auditor General's report has revealed that the Ministry of Energy didn't supervise and co-coordinate with the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) and the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC),to ensure energy efficiency in the country.

According to auditors,despite several requests made by the auditors to the PS, evidence of reports on the effective monitoring and supervision of the activities of these institutions was not submitted.

"We recommended that the PS should submit for inspection evidence such as monitoring reports to confirm whether the Ministry supervised and coordinated the activities of the EDSA and the EGTC," the report states.

According to an official response, the Permanent Secretary is a member of the Board of Directors for the two entities-EDSA and EGTC and briefs the leadership and staff of the Ministry on the activities of the institutions.

