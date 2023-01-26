Ghana: Dr Afisah Zakaria Urges Department of Children to Sustain Awareness On Child Protection Issues

25 January 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakaria, has urged the Department of Children to continue its child protection awareness creation and policy implementation at all levels.

She also called on the Department to draw strategies to address emerging child protection issues in the country.

"I wish to state that you are all leaders in this field and I am fully confident that your knowledge, experience and expertise would provide important insights on implementing national policies towards the welfare of our dear children," she emphasized.

She said this during a staff review meeting of the Department of Children on Tuesday in Accra.

Dr Afisah commended the Department for achieving almost all of its 2022 targets on the Director's Performance Agreement. Notable among these achievements is the approval of the Department's Organizational Manual submitted to the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

She lauded the Department for the timely submission of Ghana's response on the implementation and recommendation to the African Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and Ghanaians Against Child Abuse.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.