Ghana: Dr Afisah Zakaria Urges Department of Children to Sustain Awareness On Child Protection Issues

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakaria, has urged the Department of Children to continue its child protection awareness creation and policy implementation at all levels.

She also called on the Department to draw strategies to address emerging child protection issues in the country.

"I wish to state that you are all leaders in this field and I am fully confident that your knowledge, experience and expertise would provide important insights on implementing national policies towards the welfare of our dear children," she emphasized.

She said this during a staff review meeting of the Department of Children on Tuesday in Accra.

Dr Afisah commended the Department for achieving almost all of its 2022 targets on the Director's Performance Agreement. Notable among these achievements is the approval of the Department's Organizational Manual submitted to the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

She lauded the Department for the timely submission of Ghana's response on the implementation and recommendation to the African Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and Ghanaians Against Child Abuse.