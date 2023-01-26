Gambia: Who Is the Next Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia?

25 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Readers would recall that since President Barrow assumed office on 19th January, 2017 he had so far worked with four vice presidents, the longest serving being Dr Isatou Touray.

The untimely death of the vice president appointed after assuming office for the second term leaves a vacuum under section 70. The vice president is the principal assistant of the president. Section 70 subsection (1) indicates:

"The President shall at least once in each year attend a sitting of the National Assembly and address a session on the condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State."

Section 77 subsection (1) adds:

So, essentially the Vice President is the leader of government business in the National Assembly.

Every president must determine the most suitable according to his or her own standard. No one at the moment can predict who the next vice president of the Gambia could be. Only President Barrow could make such a decision. He may do it unilaterally or through consultation. The choice is his. That is what executive power of the president means.

