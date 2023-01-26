Gambia: Police Await Autopsy Report in Woman's Suspicious Death

Investigators of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) are now waiting for preliminary autopsy results in the death of a 22-year-old Brikama girl, the deputy spokesperson of the police told Foroyaa.

"No autopsy report yet. We are only waiting for that," Cadet/ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe, deputy spokesperson of the police told Foroyaa on Tuesday.

Earlier on, the police considered the woman's death suspicious and later got the boyfriend arrested for alleged murder. But they're yet to treat it as a murder case, arguing that all facts (physical examination) collected by investigators do not show foul-play.

But Darboe hopes that upon receipt of the autopsy report the police will be in a position to conclude its investigation into the matter.

"The physical examination was conducted [by the] police with support of the health personnel. So, there is no evidence or testimony presented that shows indeed there was a form of foul-play," said the deputy spokesperson of the police.

On whether the suspect is still held under police custody but Darboe had no other details to provide as the investigation continues.

"Actually, she was taken to hospital by the suspect, but according to our preliminary report she (deceased) was still alive. She died at Brikama hospital. So, it is only an autopsy report that can confirm whether she was beaten or not," Darboe earlier told Foroyaa.

However, the suspect, 24 was detained by police investigators following the mysterious death of his girlfriend on January 17th 2023.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), on 24th January 2023, disclosed to Foroyaa that they now await the preliminary autopsy report on the death of a 22-year-old Brikama lady.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No autopsy report yet. We are only waiting for that," Cadet/ASP Muhammed Y. Darboe said when contacted to shed light on the matter.

Earlier on, the police considered the woman's death as suspicious and later got the boyfriend arrested for alleged murder. However, they have not gone so far to call it murder, because all facts (physical examination) collected by the investigators show that there was no foul-play.

Cadet/ASP Darboe said they hope to have the autopsy information released after the police concludes investigation into the matter.

"The physical examination was conducted by the police with support of health personnel. So there is no evidence or testimony presented as at now, that shows that there was indeed some form of foul play," Cadet/ASP Darboe said.

On whether the suspect is still held under police custody, Cadet/ASP Darboe said he has no other details to provide as the investigation continues.

"Actually, she was taken to hospital by the suspect, but according to our preliminary report, she (deceased) was still alive. She died at Brikama hospital. So, it is only the autopsy report that can confirm whether she was beaten or not," Cadet/ASP Darboe told Foroyaa.

However, the suspect who is 24, was detained by police investigators following the mysterious death of his alleged girlfriend on January 17th, 2023.