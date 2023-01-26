Gambia College to Draft Proposals for Inclusion of Police-Related Courses in Curriculum

A press release seen by this medium on Tuesday January 24th 2023, indicates that The Gambia College 'shall' draft proposals to incorporate and include police-related courses as part of its programmes and curriculum for police officers.

These and other remarks came after the IGP received in audience, officials of the Gambia College during a courtesy call by senior officials of the said institution, to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang, at his Office in Banjul recently.

The College delegation led by the Registrar, Mr Yabou, discussed strategic ways of strengthening the existing relationship between the two institutions, as well as identifying new areas of collaborative partnership.

"The fruitful meeting resolved that looking forward, the Gambia College shall draft proposals that would incorporate and include police-related courses as part of its programs and curriculum for police officers. This proposals shall be reviewed and agreed upon by both institutions," the release indicated. It adds that the Office of the Inspector General of Police places great premium on building modern-day policing systems with improved human capital for increased quality output in keeping with International standards and procedures.