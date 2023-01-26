Nigeria: CBN's Naira Redesign Good Policy, Bad Timing, Says Seriake Dickson

Senator representing Bayelsa West district in the National Assembly, Seriake Dickson, has described the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank Nigeria as good but ill-timed.

Consequently, he advised that the implementation of the new policy should be left to new administration which will take off on May 29.

According to him, the consequences of such an action would be better managed by the next administration than the current one which is already in its twilight.

Dickson, an ex-governor of Bayelsa State, spoke on Wednesday at an interactive programme with the theme: 'Vocational Diligence: From Police Post to Government House - My Story' which was organised by the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama in the nation's capital.

He said: "The timing of the policy to me is a problem no matter how well-intended. I feel this coming at the twilight of an administration of almost eight years.

"I think a major fundamental policy such as this should have been left for the next administration to manage the consequences and fine-tune.

"Let's hope the citizens are not confused and agitated. Let's hope it does not distract us from focusing on having fair and peaceful conduct of the national election."

Dickson, who also expressed concerns over the negative rhetorics by some politicians ahead of the forthcoming general elections, cautioned the political elites against committing what he termed class suicide.

He said, "I am calling on Nigerians not to be divided across religious and ethnic lines. Political leaders should bear in mind the need to preserve peace and unity in our country while we go about our campaigns.

"When they disagree, the political actors should do so without being disagreeable, we should realise that every word and action has consequences and repercussions. I condemn every uncivil comment, or attack on candidates, no one should be justified in doing so. No one should be justified for comments capable of causing a crisis in the country."

Meanwhile, the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Dr Yusuf Alli, explained that the organisation hosted the former governor as part of activities commemorating its vocational service month.

According to him, Rotary is about doing good work and impacting the world and inspiring others to lead positive lives.

He noted that Dickson's grass to grace life story is a signpost of the power of vocational diligence to transform individuals and society.