Liberia National Police Forwards Defendant Yekeh to Court for Allegedly Killing Girl Friend

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has forwarded defendant Liston B. Yekeh to the Monrovia City Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend Samelia Darlene Fuller in the Soul Clinic Community.

Defendant Yekeh, on Tuesday, January 24, was dragged to the court for several crimes including Possession and sale of Physical Object for Lethal use (Possession of Firearm), and Manslaughter, in violations of Chapters 14 & 17, Sections 14. 2 & 17.11 of the new Penal law of the Republic of Liberia, pending Court trial.

During the Police's investigation conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Fuller, it was revealed that on Monday, January 2, victim Fuller along with her boyfriend defendant Yekeh (accused), and others from Soul Clinic Community including Joyce Dariue, Antoinette Yarpah, Lydia Sekpor and Oliver Daniels left their Soul Clinic Community and proceeded to Zazay Community and Duport Road in celebration of the New Year Holiday (Monday January 2, 2023) and stayed out until 1200AM, at which time they returned to Soul clinic Community at another entertainment center and spent the additional time they decided to go home.

"They got to victim Fuller (deceased)'s parents' residence and having spent about 30

minutes, defendant Yekeh requested for his belongings to go home (waist bag and jacket) which were given him by Joyce Darjue, older sister of late Samella D. Fuller," the police charge sheet revealed.

According to the police charge sheet, when the defendant received his items in the midst of everyone, defendant Yekeh took a single barrel shotgun (pistol) which he held in his hand which brought fear to his friends, but decided to open the gun to show his friends that the gun has no shot in it; saying that in the process, the gun went off and hit the deceased who was standing in the direct opposite, thus fell on the ground and started bleeding from her neck.

The charge states that after the incident, the deceased was immediately placed on a motorbike and was rushed to Benson Hospital but was turned and referred to the John F. Kennedy's Medical Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival.

"The body was thereafter preserved at the J.F.K Morgue where external examinations were carried out by Homicide Detectives and its Forensic counterparts, along with the Head of the Montserrado County's Coroner," police investigators disclosed.

The police charge sheet indicated that during the external examinations, single barrel gun entries and gunpowder residue were observed on the victim's neck precisely under the chain; adding that no exit wound(s) was observed.

During police investigation with defendant Yekeh regarding his involvement in the death of victim Fuller, defendant Yekeh decided to remain silent in the absence of his lawyer.

Investigators said witnesses who were present revealed through their testimonies that the incident happened as a result of a mistake.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that they were all happy, celebrating the New Year together with the late Fuller and her boyfriend (defendant Yekeh) doing everything in common; they did not notice any misunderstanding or contusion taking place between the deceased and the victim until every one of them came back home.

The witnesses further in their testimonies that when they were at the late Samelia's parent house and was late, everyone was thinking about going home at their separate locations, it was at which time defendant Yekeh requested for his bag to go home and took out the gun and show them that he has the firearm to fight any would be criminal (s) that might come his way while going home, but while he defendant Yekeh was holding the gun trying to open it, the gun immediately fired and hit Samelia who was a good friend and sister to every one of them.

The deceased body has since been turned over to her bereaved family by the head of the Montserrado County Coroner based upon a request for funeral arrangements.