Liberia: Her Voice Liberia Launches Community Initiative for Peaceful Election Project in Liberia

Monrovia — Her Voice Liberia has officially launched a new project titled: Community Initiative for Peaceful Elections in Liberia (CIPE) 2023.

The project which aims at promoting a peaceful electoral environment and community security in Liberia is supported by the UNDP and the UN office for peacebuilding targeting five South Eastern Counties, namely: Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh Counties.

Speaking at the program was the Chief Technical Advisor at the UNDP Rowland Cole who stressed the importance of peace to the democratic process of Liberia.

He said the election is a participatory process and it is also about the contestation of power, both losers, and winners, but peace is the key.

He wants the community to remain peaceful before and after the elections.

Mr. Cole said confidence building in the police is key ahead of the crucial election process and he also call on the community members to trust the police and to see the police as their friends.

"We do not want to see Civil Society Organization as a middle-class layer but as organic and working and also forming part of the committee.

Moreover, he noted that there is a need to work with the traditional leaders at the entry points in the various communities", he noted.

The UNDP senior staff also wants the general population to work together to continue to keep the Peace.

At the same time, a representative speaking at the launching program from the National Elections Commission pledges the NEC's commitment to a transparent, peaceful and credible election.

" Let's be a part of the elections activities at every level beginning with the voters registration process from March 20 to May 11, 2023 respectively.

At the same time, the Executive Director of "Her Voice Liberia" Cllr. Margaret Nigba commended the UNDP for the support to the project and promised to deliver to expectations.

Cllr. Nigba who acknowledged the challenging terrain in which they are going to execute the project also commended her hardworking staff who are ready and committed to implement the project.

Officially launching the project was the Inspector General of Police Patrick Sudue who lauded the effort of Her Voice Liberia for such a meaningful and timely project.

According to him, the police will be professional and do all they can to protect the peace process during the election process.

He indicated that they will work with key stakeholders in order to ensure that the process is violent free for the betterment of the people.

"We will name and shame political parties that will disturb the peace and we will work without fear or favor", the police boss added.

The project according to the coordinator Rufus Jackson Looh is strongly aligned with UNDP Support to Promoting Peaceful Electoral Environment and Community Security.

It will be implemented in five Counties in the South-eastern region of Liberia, namely: Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Grand Kru, Sinoe, and Maryland.

Speaking at the launching program on Tuesday, January 24, 2022, Mr. Looh pointed out that the project intervention will also be to create a peaceful electoral environment by supporting community-based structures and initiatives and will collaborate with state security agencies, National Election Commissions, and other decentralized authorities to align interventions on conflict prevention, early warning, and mitigation of widespread insecurity, human rights violations, and electoral violence before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections in the South East Region of Liberia.

Moreover, he told the gathering that the project focuses on strengthening policy reforms and existing Early Warning and Response (EWER) mechanisms, including through mainstreaming of human rights, gender, women, and youth-based approaches, mainly at the grassroots level.