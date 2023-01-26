Liberia: Police Launch Probe Into the Grisly Murder of 2-Yr-Old Boy in Bomi - Six Arrested

Monrovia — Police in Tubmanburg, Bomi County have arrested six persons in connection with the gruesome murder of a two-year-old child in Dewein District.

The victim identified as Saah Momo went missing during the afternoon hours of Monday, January 23.

When he was reported missing, residents of the town and other surroundings launched a manhunt search for him.

His remains were discovered in a Bamboo bush, with his stomach opened and parts extracted from his body, including one of his eyes.

Following the incident, the LNP arrested the six inspects, including the uncle of the victim identified as one Siafa Gray.

"Siafa Gray is the uncle of the victim; the victim is his sister's son. He has been arrested as one of the prime suspects and they are currently in police custody in Bomi," a source, who preferred not to be named stated.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter told FrontPage Africa via telephone that the suspects are being transferred to Monrovia and a news conference will be held on the incident today.

When news of the gruesome murder of little Saah Momo broke out in the county, fear gripped the residents and parents were panicking to also send their underage children to school in the county.

Normal working and commercial activities also commenced on a slow pace in the county for fear that the incident would stir up a violent protest.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone , former Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson described the incident as "alarming, barbaric, and uncivilized."

He challenged state security actors to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails in the matter.

"For a two-year old child to be murdered in cold blood and body parts extracted it is painful and it should not be tolerated in our society. All of the perpetrators should be brought to book and when they are found guilty, they deserve a harsh punishment."

Always happening

Mr. Johnson observed that this is not the first time for a minor to be gruesomely murdered in the county.

According to him, similar incidents have consistently occurred in Dewein and Suehn Mecca districts in the county.

He linked the incident to alleged ritualistic killing.

"As we approach elections, this act is always happening in those two districts. Suehn and Dewein districts are noted for these kinds of ritualistic killing. Anytime we are approaching elections, these things will happen."

Mr. Johnson maintained that the parents of the victims and other family members are the ones that are mostly affected as a result of the growing wave of ritualistic killings in the county.

"This is a ritualistic killing-when people died under this kind of mysterious circumstance and body parts are extracted."

He claimed that the body parts extracted from the victims are most often used, "with an evil intent by wicked individuals and others for political and financial gains."

Becoming a habit

"This is not the first or second time this has happened in Bomi County. It is becoming a habit in those two districts wherever there are elections around."

Mr. Johnson pointed out that residents of the two districts in the county were already living in fear prior to the latest incident.

According to him, the ghastly murder of little Saah will further elevates fear among the residents.

"These acts are normally done by evil men and we pray to God that one day they will be exposed."

Mr. Johnson, however, challenged authorities of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to be vigilant in bringing both the killers and their sponsors to book.

He called on the citizens to be mindful and take precautions during this electioneering period in Liberia.

"We want to call on our people to man their little children because, during these times, evil men are in the bushes trying to hunt down children for their personal gains. We will work along with the police to ensure that these criminal-minded individuals in high or low places are brought to book."