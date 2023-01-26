Ghana: Captain One Golf Invitational Winner Donates Prize to Charity

26 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The winner of the 2023 Captain One Golf Society's Charity Invitational golf championship, Craig Tandoh, has donated his prize money to charity.

Mr Tandoh, who walked away with GH¢5,000 cash and other prizes after winning the 6th Major Championship on Sunday, has chosen to donate the cash prize to the Safe-Child Advocacy Care Home in Kumasi.

Speaking to the Times Sports, the sensational golfer said the gesture was to support the needy in society and ensure that golf was used as a tool for development.

"It was a charity game and though a percentage of the prize money is supposed to be given to charity, I decided to give all out to support the kids at the children's home," he stated.

He added that the aim of Captain One Golf Society, of which he is an Executive Member, was to develop golf with their Captain One Kid's Project which had children from deprived backgrounds.

"Giving out the money would in a way support the children and also go a long way to realise the objectives of Captain One," he stressed.

He urged other golfers and organisations to donate regularly for such courses to give the beneficiaries a comfortable life.

Commenting on the win, he said it was through hard work and determination that he overcame some of the best golfers in the country.

The Nsuta Golf Club member who dethroned his club mate, James Akwaboah, to win the trophy said, "I am very excited as I worked very hard to excel".

The amateur golfer said the Captain One Championship provided a platform for all golfers, including children, to play for attractive prizes and must be commended for their efforts.

He urged corporate entities to come on board to support Captain One, not only to develop golf but also to put smiles on the faces of the needy through its Kid's Project.

