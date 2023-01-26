Ghana: Techiman MCE Cuts Sod for Construction of Six-Unit Classroom Block for Aduana School

Techiman — The Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, on Tuesday cut the sod for construction of a two-storey six-unit classroom block for the Aduana Model Basic Schools (AMBS) at Wiawso in the Bono East Region.

The project will be completed in six months.

Mr Gyarko in his remarks, said the facility was funded by the District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), and that the project's money was already in the assembly's bank account waiting for disbursement.

He noted that the assembly within the last 12 months had completed and handed over six-unit classroom block each to Nsuta, Nkwaeso, Twimia Nkwanta, Kenten and Anyinabrem communities.

The MCE indicated that the move was part of efforts by the assembly to solve the infrastructure deficit in AMBS and other schools in the Techiman Municipality.

Mr Gyarko stated that "the Member of Parliament in the area, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, and myself are aware of the infrastructure challenges in the education sector in the municipality. We are addressing it".

He allayed the fears among residents of the area that the project would stall midway of construction because of lack of reliable source of income emphasising that "it will be started and completed as scheduled".

The MCE urged the contractor, Benewaa and Sons Company Limited, to execute the project with the sense of patriotism and love for humanity, in order for it to last longer to benefit posterity.

Mr Gyarko assured that himself and the technocrats of the municipal assembly would embark on routine inspection of the project to ensure quality work done.

He said the municipality is bedevilled with development deficit in all the sectors of the economy coupled with limited funds, and that he implored residents to be patience with the assembly to address the issues.

The foreman of Benewaa and Sons Company Limited, Justice Agyemang Duah, promised the municipal assembly and the general residents of Wiawso, a very decent and quality project execution to meet value for the money invested.

Mr Agyemang Duah entreated chiefs, religious leaders, the various youth groups, reporters and the public among other stakeholders to involve themselves fully in the project construction noting that "let's own the project together."