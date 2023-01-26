Ghana: Mixed Reactions Greet Minority Front Bench Reshuffle

The changes in the NDC party's leadership positions appear to have taken many by surprise as it is the first time during the tenure of a Parliament that a party has initiated changes in the front bench of its leadership.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has emphatically stated that the party will not reverse the decision to change its parliamentary leadership.

Mr Kwetey has also dismissed claims that consultations were not held before the party decided to change its leadership in Parliament.

Justifying the party's decision on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mr Kwetey said all the key party members were consulted before the decision to change the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his deputy, James Klutse Avedzi.

"The leadership of the party at the highest level has taken a decision and that is just what it is. You cannot set up a precedent where decisions by the leadership of the party are now going to be an issue of the caucus. The leadership of the party in parliament is appointed by the leadership of the party. It is not something that is done by the caucus of the party," Mr Kwetey told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Former Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka, says the justification offered by the National Democratic Congress' Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, concerning the reshuffle of the party's parliamentary leadership does not hold water.

According to him, the argument for the reshuffle is unfortunate, and the reshuffle itself would merely serve a diversion from the real topics i.e. the misdeeds of the NPP-led government.

"Now that this has come it is going to bring about low morale in Parliament, it's going to bring about some sort of disaffection and in any case, it's diversionary.

"In the sense that instead of focusing on the misdeeds of the NPP so that we can rally the people behind us, they're going to divert attention, social media, the media will divert attention and for the next one week or two weeks, they'll be talking about crisis or conflict in the NDC rather than the misdeeds of the NPP. That is why I say that it is unfortunate," he said on JoyNews' PM Express.

According to him, the 2024 general elections would largely be based on the economy, energy and infrastructure hence the reason for selecting economic expert, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; energy expert, Kofi Armah Baah and infrastructure expert, Kwame Agbodza.

However, Cletus Avoka says simply basing the reshuffle on their skills set at this most crucial time does not bode well for the party.

He argues, the three were already contributing immensely to the party by serving on parliamentary committees, so there was no need to foist party leadership on them.

"If we say that because Ato Forson has economic background and therefore the 2024 elections will be fought on an economic basis, admitted, that is so. But he doesn't need to be a leader. He's a ranking member of the Finance Committee, and he has been doing that work creditably in support of other members of parliament. And he has been doing this for the past six years not just today".

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who happens to be one of the leading members of the minority caucus said the development has come to him as a surprise, saying neither he nor the caucus was aware of any reshuffle, let alone a letter being sent to the speaker to that effect.

According to Prof. Gyampo, Tuesday's announcement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is only standard practice and should not warrant the drama it has triggered over the past 24 hours.

The political scientist made these comments on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday

Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed has questioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership over the current reshuffle in the Minority Leadership in Parliament.

"What would be the basis for which you would want to change leadership? One - if they are not performing. Two - if you think that you don't have confidence in them," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wondering if there is even one among the replaced leaders that falls short of expectations.

Convener of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth group, Abdul Rahaman Shaibu, stressed "The NDC should be prepared to remain in opposition."

He added "We find the reasons unreasonable."

Meanwhile, 48 Members of Parliament on the side of the NDC have signed a petition to the party executives to reverse the decision to change its leadership in the House.

TV3's Parliamentary Correspondent, Komla Klutse, reported on Wednesday that the MPs believe that the decision is unpopular for which they want it revered.

The MPs have called an emergency meeting in Parliament which the National Chairman Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary Fifi Kwetey will be attending.to stand next has from on of the document long-Billy ex-related been being crimes Advocate