Algeria/Ghana: Black Galaxies Move to Oran ... for CHAN 2023 Quarter Final Clash Against Niger

26 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Galaxies delegation is set to arrive in Oran today to face Niger in the quarterfinal of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

Ghana finished second in Group C and are scheduled to take on Niger on Saturday at 8:00pm.

The delegation left their base in Constantine yesterday, according to an FA statement to continue with preparations for the quarter final clash.

The Galaxies finished with six points - three points behind leaders of Madagascar who bagged nine points after their 3-0 demolition of Sudan on Monday.

All three teams were awarded three points following a decision by the CAF Organising Committee due to Morocco's withdrawal from the tournament.

Winner of the quarterfinal clash between Ghana and Niger will face the winner of game between Madagascar and Mozambique which will also be played on Saturday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.