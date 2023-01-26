Algeria/Ghana: Black Galaxies Move to Oran ... for CHAN 2023 Quarter Final Clash Against Niger

The Black Galaxies delegation is set to arrive in Oran today to face Niger in the quarterfinal of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

Ghana finished second in Group C and are scheduled to take on Niger on Saturday at 8:00pm.

The delegation left their base in Constantine yesterday, according to an FA statement to continue with preparations for the quarter final clash.

The Galaxies finished with six points - three points behind leaders of Madagascar who bagged nine points after their 3-0 demolition of Sudan on Monday.

All three teams were awarded three points following a decision by the CAF Organising Committee due to Morocco's withdrawal from the tournament.

Winner of the quarterfinal clash between Ghana and Niger will face the winner of game between Madagascar and Mozambique which will also be played on Saturday.