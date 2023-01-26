Ghana: Karpowership, UNESCO Partner to Mark International Day of Education

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has partnered the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to mark this year's International Day of Education.

The company organised a mentorship programme at the Applied Technology Institute School at East Legon, Accra, to mark the day.

Students at the institute were taken through various topics on the importance of education to socio-economic development.

Speakers emphasised that technical education was a very important tool for economic development, and students pursuing vocational and technical education needed to be proud of themselves.

The Communications Manager at Karpowership, Ms Sandra Amarquaye, said that education was one priority area of Karpowership's Corporate Social responsibility investments. "Karpowership believes strongly that encouraging students who are pursuing technical and vocational education is the best way to build a modern society of scientists. We believe that providing children with the correct knowledge early on will help them to make an informed decision about the fields they wish to pursue," she said.

The Chief Programme Officer at the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, Mr Apollonius Osei Akoto Asare, explained that the day had been set aside to celebrate education because of its huge contribution to global development, adding "there was a big gap in technology and therefore it is important to now concentrate on Technology and Vocational education".

The Director General of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, Ms Mawusi Nudekor Awity, disclosed that prior to the establishment of TVET services, there was a weak linkage between training and industry. She, however, added that TVET services had made some significant strides over the period.

She said: "Through the Ministry of Education, we have started to revitalise the TVET systems to give TVET learners appropriate skills and competencies to better answer the current needs and demands of the labour market."

International Day of Education is observed on January 24 every year to campaign for better education reforms and improve access to education for all. It's a day to celebrate and advocate for access to education. It looks at education from a broader perspective, including vocational and technical education.

This year's celebration was on the theme "To invest in people, prioritise education". Building on the global momentum generated by the UN Transforming Education Summit in September 2022, this year's celebration calls for the maintenance of strong political mobilisation around education and chart the way to translate commitments and global initiatives into action.