Ghana: New York to Host Ghana Expo 2023

The maiden edition of an exhibition that aims to promote Ghana's aviation, cargo and tourism sectors in the United States of America (USA) has been launched.

Slated for June 17 this year in New York, the "Aviation, Cargo and Tourism Expo 2023" aims to whip up interest in Ghana's tourist attractions, entertainment and culture, export, cargo and aviation services.

It is expected to generate new business opportunities for both exhibitors and Ghana as a country, and also boost investor confidence in line with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) hosted in Accra, Ghana.

Launched by the Ghana Aviation News in collaboration with National Ghana Parade Council and Goldstar Air (Wings of Ghana), the event is opened to all Ghanaian businesses as part of efforts to support Ghana's socioeconomic progress through the promotion of made in Ghana goods and services.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Star Air, Eric Bannerman, said Ghanaian musicians, such as Okyerema Asante and Kwabena Kwabena, are among artistes scheduled to entertain patrons with music on the big stage.

"The organisers believe the current global situation necessitates the use of innovation to help mitigate the consequences, therefore it requires economic stakeholders to think outside the box and propose solutions to get the country out of the situation," he stated.

Mr Bannerman, therefore, called on Ghanaian exhibitors in the aviation, cargo, creative art and the tourism sector to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase Ghana's culture and heritage to the outside world with the objective of raking in more revenue for the country.