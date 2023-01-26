Ghana, Indian Businesses Urged to Partner to Take Advantage of AfCFTA

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, has urged Indian businesses to partner Ghanaian businesses to leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in order to grow their business to reach a wider market.

According to him, some businesses were exploring partnerships with Ghanaian businesses to leverage the AfCFTA, however more considerations needed to be done.

Mr Rajaram stated this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times ahead of India's Republic day celebrations today.

"India and Ghana's economic relations were resilient, post COVID-19 we've been able to increase our trade since India was the largest investment partner of Ghana and this shows how the Indian businesses are contributing positively and significantly towards national development in Ghana," he explained.

He noted that Ghana's economic challenges were not peculiar to only Ghana but was a global issue being experienced by every country however the measures in addressing the challenges were unique to each country.

Mr Rajaram expressed confidence in Ghana's government ability to overcome the current economic challenge whilst professing Indians' support in handling all aspects of the economy.

On Ghana and India's relationship, the High Commissioner noted that Ghana and India had conducted and continues to conduct trades that were mutually beneficial toward the economic growth of both countries.

He said that India was committed to the human capacity building of Ghanaians hence the importance of the Indian government's decision to provide various forms of scholarships each year to Ghanaian citizens to further their education in India.

Mr Rajaram commended the Indian community or their contributions towards human and national development of Ghana as it would further strengthen the existing bilateral relation.

On India's G20 presidency he said India would leverage on the opportunity to promote global peace hence India's decision to adopt the theme "One world, one family, one future."

He wished all Indians a happy republic day.

On the activities for the celebrations, the High Commissioner stated that there would be a national flag hoisting ceremony at the India House in the morning followed by a cultural programme event with some Indian musicians and an award ceremony to honour the contributions of members of the Indian community in Ghana.

Also, the celebrations would be concluded in the evening with a state function which would have several local and international government officials in attendance.