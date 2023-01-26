Ghana: 3rd RideAfrique Cycling Set for April 15

The third edition of the prestigious cycling event dubbed 'RideAfrique Accra Criterium' has been scheduled for April 15, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With support from the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), it will attract over 200 cyclists across the country and Africa, and is aimed at promoting the sport and unearthing talents.

Participants are expected to complete a total distance of 105km (30 laps), with an introduction of female race pegged at 15 laps.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RideAfrique, Mr Richard Agu, said measures have been put in place to ensure the success of the event.

"We have just open for registration and we have seen the numbers rise in just a few days. We anticipated twice the number last year. The prizes are bigger and better, and the setup has been refined, so fans can expect a big turn out this year," he said.

"It has not been an easy journey but it has been very rewarding. We have learnt a lot over the years with regards to our growth."

RideAfrique have learnt what the people want and we aim to give it to them. Onwards and upwards is our motto."

According to him, extra activities have been outlined and added to reshape the event.

"This year we have added a second category to the race; the female race. This is a slightly shorter set of laps - 15. This will be done ahead of the Men's race which has 30 laps. As usual, there will be sponsors on site showcasing their products which will be available for the public and cyclists."

Mr Agu mentioned that the day's event will have a celebrity guest to entertain the crowd and cyclists- adding that the winner will get their hands on the '2023 RideAfrique Green Jersey' in addition to the prize winnings.

He acknowledged cyclists, sponsors and the Ghana Cycling Federation for the unflinching support over the past years and called on all Ghanaians to support this event.