Nigeria: I'll Close IDP Camps, Return Victims to Their Communities If Elected - Tinubu

26 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that he will return Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue to their ancestral homes once he is elected.

Tinubu made this assurance while addressing thousands of supporters during the APC presidential rally at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

According to the former Lagos state governor, Nigerians have no business staying in IDP camps.

He said, "Once you elect me I will close IDP camps and return those displaced to their various communities and bring hope to them.

"Non-payment of salaries will be over. There will be stable electricity and improved quality of education in the country including loans for students," he said.

Tinubu recalled his long-standing relationship with the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Senator George Akume, describing him as a trusted and very dependable politician.

He questioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar's source of wealth, saying it was not enough for him to say he was a Customs officer with a transport company.

He also described the APC governorship flag bearer Rev Fr. Hycinth Alia as hope for Benue State and canvassed support for him.

Akume, who is the leader of APC in the State, said, " I know Senator Bola Tinubu for many years. He supported the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu, a Christian who became Senate President and he has no place for religious fundamentalists."

Akume, a former Governor, stated: "Just like the late Minority right leader J. S Tarka who established a relationship with the Kanuris from the north, Bola Tinubu is also firmly rooted with the Kanuris in the north.

He said, "Tinubu is trained for Job, he won't experiment and has cordial relations with the north. So don't waste your PVC but vote wisely vote for Asiwaju.

"Asiwaju and I were Governors and when I lost my mother, he was the only Governor who came with one of the largest delegations to condole me at my Tarka country home. Asiwaju and Shettima are great men with great ideals to change Nigeria for the better."

