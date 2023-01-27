Nigeria: Buhari in Katsina, Says History Will Be Kind to Him

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Kastina State said he believed history will be kind to his administration, going by the situation inherited on security and economy, and the difference that has been made.

President Buhari, who inspected and commissioned developmental projects in health, education, and road infrastructure, extoled the Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, for silently growing the State, with effective management of resources.

"I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me," he reiterated at a lunch, after the commissioning of Kofar Kaura Underpass, Kofar Kwaya Underpass, Kofar Kaura Water Works, Katsina State Internal Revenue House, Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute by the Ministry of Aviation, Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa LGA and Katsina State General Hospital.

The President, who is on a two-day official visit to the State, also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina, which has reached 90 per cent completion in the Government Reserved Area (GRA).

President Buhari said former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, had been criticized for his leadership style, while many ignored the contributions of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), which he chaired under the former Head of State.

The President noted that the PTF implemented many developmental projects, particularly in health, education and infrastructure, with some of the projects still evident in many parts of the country.

President Buhari explained that the Kano-Katsina-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line was designed to enhance neighbourliness and ease economic activity between Nigeria and Niger, and not only for cultural affiliation.

"If you want to enjoy peace and harmony, you must be very friendly with your neighbour. That is why when I came into office, I started by visiting all our neighbours," he added.

The President also said the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, deserved commendation for the youthful energy, intellectual capacity and visionary leadership he deployed in improving the security situation in the North-East.

President Buhari extoled Zulum for being daring by neglecting threats to his life, and visiting various parts of the state to encourage indigenes.

"We were lucky to have a young, vibrant and intellectual governor like Prof. Zulum. He was all over the place, working. Who said Boko (Book) is Haram (forbidden)?," the President stated.

He urged Nigerians to be more focused on getting education that equips them for a dynamic and digital world, instead of studying to get a job only.

At the lunch, after the inspection and commissioning, the President appreciated the sacrifices and dedication of the state government in constructions, upgrading facilities and supply of medication and working tools.

"Let me start by expressing my thanks to Allah (SWT) for granting us the privilege of life to be here today in Katsina to commission projects during my two-day official visit.

"Governance or leadership as I have emphasised on many occasions, is an enormous responsibility embodying trust and requiring sacrifice so that the community of people that entrusted a leader with that burden can in both short and long terms, stand to benefit from the uprightness of the leadership.

"In November, 2022, I received a letter from the Governor of Katsina State, inviting me to pay a State Visit to commission projects executed by his Administration. I was confident in giving my consent to the request.

"Firstly, I noticed that the Governor's letter had already earmarked many projects that are beyond commissioning for a State Visit spanning only two days; and;

"Secondly, I was impressed by the transparency implied by the manner that each of the projects was associated with its cost of execution," he said.

President Buhari noted that he had already learnt about the Governor's numerous activities carried out in the state in the form of policies, programmes and projects.

"I am under the impression that the Governor is using this occasion to announce his silent achievements, many of which were unknown till today.

"Earlier today, it was my pleasure to commission Kofar Kaura Underpass, Kofar Kaura Water Works, Revenue House, Meteorological Institute and Darma Rice Mills as well as upgraded Katsina General Hospital.

"I am happy with the infrastructural development efforts in Katsina State, particularly when one compares the recorded achievements with the position of the state as a rural state with a short history of a little over three decades of existence," he added.

President Buhari said that it was an encouraging effort and indication of burning desire to transform society when a Government is judged to have invested resources and energy in infrastructural resuscitation, or provision.

"Tomorrow, I look forward to commissioning the Dayi Dangulle Road, Musawa General Hospital, Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road, and Gurjiya-Karkarku Road.

"Indeed, infrastructure is the substructure upon which societal growth and development are predicated. It is the realisation of this that the federal government makes infrastructural presence an irrevocable reality, thus enticing Foreign Investors and motivating the local elements," the President stated.

President Buhari said he was pleased that Masari administration placed more emphasis on the educational sector.

"While all the achievements recorded in Katsina State under the leadership of the Executive Governor are important, the education sector has really emboldened my belief that our society is in a stead to enjoy transformation in near future because when education permeates the life of members of society then the propensity to experience growth and development is very high.

"As I listened to Governor Masari's address a few minutes ago, he upped the level of our confidence in the modest Federal Government projects and interventions in Katsina State," he said.

He assured citizens that the government would continue working for the peace and harmony of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I recognised the reality that the current state of insecurity in the country which does not spare Katsina State is a major drawback, which must be tackled to sustain the achievements recorded by both Federal and State governments.

"It is in this vein that I am giving my unwavering commitment to tackle insecurity and restore normalcy in the country," he said.

While thanking Governor Masari for the visionary leadership and commitment to improving livelihoods and infrastructure, the President said he would continue to support the government.

"I congratulate the Katsina State Government for achieving these milestones and I wholeheartedly identify with the important strides Governor Masari has recorded," he noted.

In his remark, the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, thanked the President for honouring the invitation to commission projects in the State.

Masari noted that many hospitals had been renovated and upgraded, schools had been built and repositioned for quality education and roads had been constructed in various parts of the state.

The Governor, who presented a full report on his achievements in office over seven years, noted that enrolment in schools moved from over one million to more than two million annually, following interventions by the state government.

Masari appreciated the President for historic support to the states like the bailout, budget support and refunds which enabled many states to pay salaries and record some achievements at the downturn of the economy, with drop in price of crude oil.