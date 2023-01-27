Malawi: MHRC Probes Events Leading to Chizuma Arrest

State sponsored Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says it has commenced an investigation into events that led to the arrest of director of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma.

The commission says in a statement that this follows a complaint from Chizuma that her rights were violated when she was arrested and that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry Report which was released on 3rd January 2023, did not disclose the human rights violations that occurred during the arrest.

The statement, signed by Habiba Osman, Executive Secretary for MHRC, says the Commission has also received complaints from other stakeholders, for them to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

According to Osman, the general public is therefore requested to furnish the commission with information in its investigation.