Malawi Court Unsuspends Anti-Corruption Director Chizuma's Sacking

6 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma is on Tuesday expected back in office after the High Court in Blantyre on Monday suspended an interdiction order government issued to the graft busting body boss.

The court, in the Civil Registry, granted Malawi Law Society (MLS) a permission to apply for judicial review.

The court has therefore put aside a decision by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba to interdict Chizuma on January 31, 2023.

The MLS is a claimant in the matter while Zamba and Levison Mangani, a police prosecutor, are defendants.

The court's order means that Chizuma, interdicted for a leaked audio in which she discussed an ongoing corruption investigation with a third-party, is at liberty to return to her duties.

