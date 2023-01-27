Nigeria: Bomb Blast - Tension in Nasarawa As Gov Sule Holds Meeting With Security Agencies, Miyeti Allah

Nasarawa State Government, Thursday confirmed the killing of forty herdsmen in Doma Local Government Area of the State following unidentified drone attack.

Governor, Abdullahi Sule gave the figure while briefing Journalists shortly after a meeting with the National leadership of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyeti Allah Kautel Hore Association, security agencies and other critical stakeholders at the Government House Lafia.

This is even as the governor was apparently disturbed by the rising tension in the communities effected which culminated into the call for meeting between the Miyeti Allah Kautel Hore Association and the security agencies to find a lasting solution to the disturbing crisis in the area.

Governor Sule who also described the incident as unfortunate, announced that the meeting with the leadership of the cattle herders and the security agents was one of the measures to ensure that justice is done to achieve peace.

He also announced that he is talking to high command of the Military authorities in Abuja for a meeting with the leadership of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyeti Allah in attendance to find a lasting peace on the incidence and to avoid future occurrences.

According to governor Sule, "I have spoken to the governor of Benue State on the incidence who also regretted the unfortunate incidence and as part of efforts to achieve peace, he has agreed to free the remaining cattle, about two hundred and thirty, 230 herd without requiring payment as stipulated by the anti- grazing law enacted by the State".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor Sule while dispelling rumour that the people were attacked by suspected gunmen, said the herders were killed by drone attack.

Also speaking during the briefing, the National leader of the Miyeti Allah, Alhaji Bello Bedejo, commended the effort being made by Governor Sule to calm fray nerves and achieve peace.

"We are happy with the measures put in place by the Governor especially his efforts in speaking with the Military High command and arrangements for a meeting to resolve the issue"

The State Police Commissioner, Maiyaki Baba, said security has been beefed up in the area to curtail any possible reprisals on the communities and appeal to all those affected to remain calm, assuring that security forces are on top of the situation.

The meeting had in attendance, Fulani leaders in the State including those from part of Benue bordering Nasarawa State where the incidence occurred.