Nigeria: Nasarawa State Governor, Sule Loses Son

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule has loss his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule at the early hours of Friday.

Vanguard gathered that Hassan died after a brief illness.Meanwhile, condolences have started pouring in following the demise of the governor's son.

In a condolence message signed by the Publisher of Eggonnews, Matthew Kuju and made available to Vanguard in Lafia at about 5.30 am, reads: "it is with pains in our hearts to learn of the passage of your dear son, Hassan. No doubt, it is very painful when a father has to bury a son, but only Allah can explain such happenings.

"We pray May Allah raise him among the righteous and grant him aljannah Firdausi, and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful demise.

In a similar message, the Honourable member representing Lafia North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Hon. Barr. Muhammed Ibrahim Alkali said he received with great shock the passing of the Son of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Alh. Hassan Abdullahi Sule.

In a Condolence message to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, the Lawmaker described the death of the governor's Son as a colossal loss not only to Nasarawa State but the Nation at large.

Hon. Alkali prayed God almighty to forgive the deceased all his short comings and grant him Aljanatul Firdaus as his final abode.

"I share my deep condolences with His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, over the passing of his beloved son Alh. Hassan. I pray that Allah (SWT) grants him Aljanatul Firdaus and comfort his family" the statement,' added.