Senegal Politics Heat Up As President Sall Stays Mum About Third Term

26 January 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Abdourahmane Dia

Washington — Senegal's former prime minister Aminata Toure says she will keep fighting against a possible third term for her former boss, President Macky Sall, who remains silent on his intentions regarding the 2024 presidential election.

Toure was stripped of her seat in parliament this week -- a move she says is based solely on her decision to oppose to a potential candidacy by President Sall.

"I believe President Macky Sall should not run for a third term. We both campaigned for the 2016 constitution which clearly says that no one can run for more than two consecutive terms," Toure told VOA French to Africa in an interview this week.

The president's supporters say the 2016 constitution allows him to run again, while his critics say it does not.

In removing Toure from parliament, Senegal's ruling coalition cited her decision to leave the party, under which she was elected.

Toure told VOA that her former colleagues violated article 60 of the constitution by not notifying her in advance and not organizing a hearing. "I heard it from the radio," she said, calling the decision illegal.

Toure has been highly critical of the ruling party since her bid to lead the parliament failed in September, and she has accused President Sall of failing to support her.

Toure, who has announced her candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, says President Sall is attempting to keep his main opponents from running.

Opposition member Ousmane Sonko, who also has announced his candidacy for the election, is facing rape charges, and a judge has ruled that he should stand trial. Sonko denied the accusations and told VOA French-to-Africa Monday that the charges are a political conspiracy aimed at keeping him from running.

"Macky Sall must come to his senses," he told VOA.

The president has not said publicly whether he will run again or not. His supporters say Sonko's legal troubles are a private matter and the government has nothing to do with it.

Many political observers say a third run for President Sall could rock a country that has been considered a beacon of democracy and stability in a West African region plagued by coups and militant attacks.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.