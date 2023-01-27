Ghana: Akwatia NPP Holds Re-Run Polls Today

New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Akwatia constituency of the Eastern Region will be casting their votes to elect polling station executives today, barring any last minutes hindrance.

The polls would be conducted in all the 113 polling stations in the constituency, which would be a prelude to the election of their various electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

Today's election came on the heels of a Koforidua High Court ruling that directed the party to hold fresh elections after some party sympathisers expressed displeasure about the manner in which the constituency elections were held last year.

A statement issued by the regional leadership of the party and signed by Evans Osei Yeboah, Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NPP stated.

It said; "The elections of polling station executives is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023 in all the 113 polling stations in the Akwatia Constituency.

It must be reiterated that the regional leadership is poised to ensure that fairness, transparency and equity are seen to manifest in every step of the process".

The regional leadership said it has educated the various stakeholders about the pros and cons of the electoral process.

"On Thursday and Friday January 19 and 20 respectively, impactful sensitisation exercise was carried out across the constituency to educate stakeholders about the pros and cons of the electoral process and proactively handle any issue of concern.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It's exciting to report that the exercise was very successful, achieving massive participation and cooperation from the rank and file of the party in the Akwatia Constituency," the statement noted.

Nomination was opened for prospective aspirants interested to

contest in the various positions on January 20, 2023.

According to the statement, a total of 1,126 nomination forms were received, out of which 258 were women. "This presupposes that every position is being keenly contested by at least two patriots."

"During vetting, it became apparent that 3 people who had filed to contest as youth organisers at different polling stations were not qualified on the premise that they are over 40 years old."

It commended stakeholders and the entire Akwatia NPP members in the constituency for their cooperation and support.

"It has been peaceful and exciting thus far and stakeholders are entreated to sustain their composure and respect for the rules of engagement as, in unison, the first part of the internal elections is brought to a successful end this Friday," the statement added.