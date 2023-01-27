Africa: Senegal's Lamine Camara Named CHAN 2022 Group Stage Best Young Player

Lamine Camara is an elated man after his individual performances in the Group Stages of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 earned him the Best Young Player Award.

The 19-year-old midfielder has wowed the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) who have commended his football skills, how physically fit he is and his work rate.

His tireless movements throughout the game have seen him become a very key member of Pape Thiaw's side at the continental competition in Algeria organized for players that feature in their domestic leagues on the continent.

Camara played a full 90 minutes registering 76 touches on the ball in Senegal's Group B opener against Côte d'Ivoire to inspire the Teranga Lions to a 1-0 victory securing three points in the process.

Against Uganda in the second game, Camara increased his involvement with the ball and had 79 touches on the ball with an 82% pass accuracy and had two shots on target despite his side losing 1-0.

The Generation Foot star maintained his excellence against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their third group stage fixture covering a lot of space on the field.

He was present when the team was attacking and defending and when the team lost the ball, he was trying to get it back and when they got it back, he was trying to keep it to build momentum in their attack. His determination too is very high and for a young player, all these are ingredients of a player whose future is bright.

Generation Foot has produced world class talents in the past including the reigning CAF African Player of the Year Sadio Mane, captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr, Papiss Cisse, Bouna Sarr, Pape Matar Sarr and Habib Diallo.

The sextet was part of the Teranga Lions side that won the country's first Africa Cup of Nations title in February of last year in Senegal.