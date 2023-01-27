Africa: Senegal Win TotalEnergies CHAN Group Stage Fair Play Award

26 January 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal have bagged the Fair Play Award of the Group Stages at the ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 in Algeria.

The Lions of Teranga, who are competing at the continental tournament for the first time since 2011, have been impressive securing six points in three games to finish top of Group B.

This, however, has been coupled with their respect of the rules of the game of football and how they promote the laws that govern the game on and off the pitch.

Coached by Pape Thiaw who is renowned for featuring at the 2002 World Cup with Senegal where they reached the quarterfinals on their debut, this young and vibrant Senegal side has discipline at the heart of their campaign in Algeria.

The Senegalese players have been seen tapping their opponents backs whenever presented with a chance to encourage them respectfully during the game or even to give their opponents a hand off the ground if there is a collision in play.

The warmth and kindness in the middle of a tense tournament where both sets of players are seeking nothing but success is a true measure of Fair Play that reflects African Football and the true spirit of the continent.

Senegal's spirit reflects who they are as a people from the streets of Dakar to Thies, Mbour, to the south in Casamance, Kedougou in the southeast, Bakel and Kidria in the east and Podor in the north. It is the Teranga Lion spirit.

Senegal also walked away with the Fair Play award at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon last February as well as being named as bagging the Fair Play Award at the CAF Awards in July last year in Morocco.

