Somalia: Al-Shabaab Mortars Rain Down On Beledweyne

A resident says several mortar shells rained down on the central town of Beledweyne, Hiran regional capital on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity, the villager added that they woke up to heavy bombardment last night in Hawa Tako area, where several civilians were reported to have been wounded.

Al Shabaab fired the mortars from outside the city in a bid to send a message of its presence, said a security official.

The city which lies 350Km North of Mogadishu has seen deadly car bomb attacks last year that killed civilians and regional officials.

Al-Shabaab stepped up attacks in Somalia after losing grip on most strongholds in Galmudug and Hirshabelle states to SNA and allied local community fighters.