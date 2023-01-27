Somalia: Al-Shabaab Mortars Rain Down On Beledweyne

26 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A resident says several mortar shells rained down on the central town of Beledweyne, Hiran regional capital on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity, the villager added that they woke up to heavy bombardment last night in Hawa Tako area, where several civilians were reported to have been wounded.

Al Shabaab fired the mortars from outside the city in a bid to send a message of its presence, said a security official.

The city which lies 350Km North of Mogadishu has seen deadly car bomb attacks last year that killed civilians and regional officials.

Al-Shabaab stepped up attacks in Somalia after losing grip on most strongholds in Galmudug and Hirshabelle states to SNA and allied local community fighters.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.