Ghana: Govt Set to Fix Kumasi-Mampong Bridge

Asante Mampong — All is set for the government to fix the damaged bridge linking the major Kumasi-Mampong-Ejura-Yeji trunk road, says the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The bridge, spanning across river Tatafro on the outskirt of Mampong, caved in about eight months ago causing inconveniences to pedestrians and vehicles.

At the time of the construction of the bridge, the nature of the river was not as it is now.

Drivers using the stretch now have to go through the Mampong Township causing heavy vehicular traffic.

The Minister, in the company of a group of journalists and other technocrats visited the site to make assessment on Tuesday.

As part of the visit, the Minister paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Mampong, Dasebre Osei Bonsu II, and assured him of government's readiness to fix the bridge to put smiles on the faces of drivers and pedestrians plying the stretch of the road.

He also assured the Paramount Chief and his people of fixing other road networks in the area, especially the road leading to the dam.

According to the Ashanti Regional Director of Highways, Frederick Adu-Agyei, all the drawings/designs and other materials such as the culverts were ready for the commencement of the fixing of the bridge.

The Minister, prior to the visit, had inspected the first phase of a 30-kilometre road within the Kwabre East Municipality being undertaken by the Urban Roads Department.

Nine kilometres of the road is being executed by KNAPO Construction Company.

Mr Amoako-Attah was impressed about the progress work and urged contractors to be more focused to complete the work.

According to the Urban Road Director, Francis Gambrah, the project is 35 per cent completed and assured the Minister of speedy work.