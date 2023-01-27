Ghana: NLC Directs CETAG to Call Off the Ongoing Strike Immediately

26 January 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed CETAG to call off the ongoing strike immediately for the negotiations to proceed.

This is pursuant to Section 161 of the Labour Act 2003, (Act 651)

The directive followed a meeting between the NLC, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the representatives of the government on Wednesday in Accra.

A press statement issued by the Commission requested both parties to meet and negotiate the issues in dispute and bring them to finality within two weeks.

"The Complainant is to ensure that all the relevant stakeholders -- Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Principals of Colleges of Education Conference (PRINCOF) participate fully in the negotiations. The negotiations should be under the chairmanship of the FWSC," it stated.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), per a letter dated 6th January 2023, complained of "unfair labour practices and persistent bad faith against the Colleges of Education Teachers' Association of Ghana (CETAG),"

According to the statement, FWSC complained that while the parties were still negotiating, the respondents issued a communique to their members to embark on industrial strike action.

The parties are expected to report back to the National Labour Commission on 8th February 2023.

