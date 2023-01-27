Ghana: Kwabre East Roads to Receive Facelift Before the End of the Year - Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has announced that the Kwabre East Roads would receive a major facelift before the end of the year.

He announced this on Wednesday when he inspected some ongoing road projects at Kenyase in the Kwabre East Municipality.

"Within a short time, you will see the level of road works going on here. Kwabre East means a lot to the government and we know the worth of the constituency," he highlighted.

Mr Amoako-Attah commended residents of Kwabre East for their tolerance amidst the inconveniences caused by the road construction and reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the road networks of the area.

On his part, the Ashanti Regional Director of Urban Road, Mr Francis Gambra disclosed that the 9km Township Road Project in the Kwabre East Municipality, which include the 5km Kenyase road, the 2km Fawode road and the 2km Ntonso road, was progressing steadily.

He added that works on the rehabilitation of 20km of selected collector roads are expected to begin by March 2023.

"The project includes the 8km Bosore-Aboaso Road, the 12km Mamponteng-Wadie Adwumakase-Ahodwo and the Mamponteng Town Roads," he hinted.