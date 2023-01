The Gambia National Women's team, Queen Scorpions, yesterday crushed Guinea to reach the semi-final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A Women's Football Championship in Cape Verde.

They defeated Guinea 1-0 to sail to the 2023 WAFU Women's Championship semis with Gambia Police FC forward Catherine Jatta scoring the game's only goal in the 82nd minute from a spot kick.

Abuko United's net-minder Matty Manga was awarded player of the match.