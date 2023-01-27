Gambia: U-20 Team to Embrace Training Camp in Morocco

The Gambia U-20 team will hold a one week training camp in Morocco ahead of the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be held in Egypt.

The Young Scorpions will use their weeklong training camp in the North African country to prepare themselves fit enough for the continent's biennial junior biggest football jamboree set to commence on 19th February 2023.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum before travelling to Morocco for their one week training camp.

The Gambia U-20 team will play series of warm up matches during their training camp in the North African country to improve on their weakness ahead of the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The Young Scorpions will be ambitious to win all their group matches to sail to the quarter-finals of the bi-annual cadet biggest football showpiece.

Meanwhile, the semi-finalists of the 2023 Africa Youth Championship will represent the continent in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.