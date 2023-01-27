Gambia: Mighty Ajax Strive to End Trophy Drought in Gunjur Nawetan

Mighty Ajax FC will strive to end their trophy drought in the annual Gunjur 'nawetan' competition when they rub shoulders with Red Star FC in the 2023 Kombo South Coastal town knockout final on Saturday 28th January 2023 at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4.30pm.

The Amsterdam boys won a trophy in Gunjur nawetan competition in 2018 after beating The Pub FC 1-0 in the league final played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

Powerful striker Ansumana Jarju alias Carrasco was on the score sheet for the Amsterdam boys during the match.

Mighty Ajax FC will fight tooth and nail to beat Red Star FC in the final to end their trophy drought in Gunjur nawetan competition.

Red Star FC won the 2019 Gunjur league trophy after thumping Smarteq FC 2-0 in a final played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Captain Arafang Jobe alias Barbel and tallish man Dawda Darboe alias Viper were on target for Red Star FC during the match.

Red Star FC will combat to stun Mighty Ajax FC in the final to secure the 2023 Gunjur knockout trophy after surrendering both the league and knockout trophies to Power Dynamos Football Academy and Kulukochi United last year.