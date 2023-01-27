Sierra Leone: Security Guard in Court for Alleged Office Breaking

Alfred Konneh, a security guard, made another appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of the Ross Road Court No.3 where he was standing trial on a count charge of office breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police alleged that the accused on Sunday 18 December 2022 at Family Home Movement School, Calaba Town in Freetown, with intent to steal, broke into and entered the office of the principal and stole one DVD player, one red set microphone, one decoder, four bluetooth, five bluetooth MP3, one electric tea kittle, one power bank, one phone charger, one Samsung computer laptop and two computer speakers,all to the total value of seven thousand five hundred and fifty New Leones(NLe 7,550), property of Family Movement School.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person,but no plea was taken.

At that juncture, the prosecutor, Sub-Inspector S.I.M.M George sought for a short date for her to have proper conference with her witness.

Magistrate Daboh refused bail and sent the accused to the Male Correctional Center in Freetown until 30 January 2023 for further hearing.