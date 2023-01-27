Sierra Leone: Four Family Members in Court for Alleged Trespass

Christiana Foday, Tenneh Foday, Estella Foday and Patrick Foday made their first appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of the Ross Road Court No.3 in Freetown in a private criminal sermon matter in which they were arraigned on four count charges of trespass, malicious damage, threatening to kill and conspiracy to commit larceny, which are all contrary to law.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on 14 January, 2023, at Wellington in Freetown, unlawfully entered into the compound of Sebatu Mustapha and maliciously damaged a toilet seat and septic pipe valued three million Leones

The charge sheet further states that the accused also threatened to kill the complainant and stole five million Leones (5,000,000 ) from her.

The charges were read and explained to the accused and they pleaded not guilty of the offence.

Defense Counsel, A.O Gbla, made an application for bail on behalf of the accused, indicating that they are Sierra Leoneans resident within the jurisdiction and that they have credible sureties who were willing and ready to stand on their behalf

The defense further submitted that the accused will not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

He made his application pursuant to Section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Magistrate Daboh granted the accused bail and adjourned the matter to 7 February 2023 for further hearing