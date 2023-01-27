Sierra Leone: Port Loko Councilor Endorses Ambassador Omrie Golley

Councilor for Ward 247 in Port Loko, Zainab Mansaray has openly endorsed Ambassador Omrie Golley's candidacy for APC flagbearer ahead of the party's National Delegates Convention this year.

In a bouyant mood, the female Councilor averred; "Ambassador Omrie Golley has brought us the biggest ever agricultural project in Port Loko district in several years and Agriculture is the backbone of the country's development and the mainstay of our economy... .Today I want to say we the people of Port Loko has heard your call to unite and develop this country... "

She also emphasized the role women should play in choosing their leaders and called on the APC party to embrace candidates who have the capacity to deliver and turn the fortunes of the party around.

Councilor Zainab Mansaray also thanked former President Ernest Bai Koroma for appointing Ambassador Omrie Golley as emissary to the People's Republic of South Korea where the Ambassador excelled as a diplomat and facilitator for development aid including the bringing in of medical experts to help Sierra Leone stem the deadly Ebola outbreak that claimed hundreds of lives in 2014.

Councillor Mansaray also relished in the fact that Ambassador Golley has already shown the hallmarks of a unifier for the APC party and one that is ready to develop Sierra Leone with no consideration to tribal or regional allegiances. "I am from Port Loko and he is from Pujehun. At a time like this, we need a leader who does not only understand our problems but is also ready to embrace everyone and I am calling on my people from Port Loko to accept and support this great leader of our time"

Our usually reliable sources say many more endorsements for the former South Korean Ambassador will come after the female APC Councilor from Port Loko.