Sierra Leone: Government to Build 1,000 Additional Classrooms Before 2023 Ends

As Sierra Leone joined other countries around the world to celebrate International Day of Education, the Vice President, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has yesterday 25th January 2023 assured Sierra Leoneans that by the end of 2023, his government would have constructed over 1,000 additional classrooms across the country in order to boost the Free Quality Education Scheme.

In an interview with Radio Democracy, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh stated that by throwing light on the achievements of government and plans for their subsequent programs in the educational sector.

He went on to state that President Bio should be applauded and appreciated for his Free Quality Education Program.

He added that government is paying school fees for over 2.7 million children across the country, and they have dedicated 22% of the country's GDP into education.

The vice president emphasized that government is providing quality teaching and learning material and school buses.

He went on to state that the number of school going children in this government outweighs that of the previous.

"We all have to come together and contribute immensely to the growth of education." He appealed.

In his own statement, the Minister of Basic and Senior Education, David Sengeh boasted that the advancement of education under this current government cannot be overlooked.

He said since president Bio was elected in 2018, his main focus was on education and human capital development, adding that plenty development has taken place in the educational sector as a result of the support from teachers, as well as parents. He applauded the teachers as they are very much paramount to the advancement of education in the country.

He ended on the note that in the next 10 years the salaries of teachers would be increased up to 45%.