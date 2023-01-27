Sierra Leone: I Am Red and Ready to Lift APC in Pujehun District - Chairman Aspirant

Sylvester Massaquoi, former All People's Congress (APC) District Youth Leader in Pujehun and now Chairman Aspirant for the APC Party in the District has promised to lift the party to higher level if elected as chairman in the APC District Executive Elections.

In an exclusive interview with Concord Times in Pujehun town, the former Youth Leader of the APC Party in the District said he was very 'Red and ready' to lift the Party in the District.

He assured that if he is given the chance to take the mantle of leadership in District he will stabilize the party in the Southern region at large.

"I want to see that APC become stronger and energized so that people would learned that Wanjama is never a stronghold of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP)," he explained.

Massaquoi assured that If elect as the party's Chairman, he will make sure the APC never consider Pujehun votes as top-up for winning Presidential elections instead Pujehun will be considering other towns or areas for APC top-up votes because APC will be well recharged in Pujehun.

"If am I am elected as chairman of APC in Pujehun District, I will make sure that Pujehun District would no longer be considered as a stronghold of the SLPP because I have the typical APC ideology which will make me succeed in having many people joining the party in constituency 101. I want to use my APC Ideology to spread the party in the other five constituencies and throughout the Southern and Eastern regions of the country," he explained.

Massaquoi said he became an active politician in 2010 when he contested at the then constituency 091 now constituency 101 bye-election in which he made a landmark success.

He said at that time, Pujehun People were very hostile to APC supporters. "It was dangerous to associate with APC party by then because it was a time when people in Pujehun would frown at anyone who uses red dress of all type including Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool Jerseys," he said.

He said it was not easy to convince Pujehun people to vote for APC by then, but with his popularity, he helped the party to secure some sizable number of votes.

"With the APC securing less than one thousand five hundred votes in the entire Pujeun District in 2007 Presidential Elections, I secured over two thousand five hundred votes in the 2010 bye-elections," Sylvester told this medium.

He said he has been an APC Pujehun District Youth Leader for three consecutive terms and during all those days he served his people very well which was why they have now asked me to contest for the chairmanship of the party in Pujehun.

He pleaded to the supporters of the APC in Pujehun District to cast their votes for him with much confident so that supporting the APC in Pujehun will be a fashionable thing.