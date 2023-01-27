Nigeria: Traders, Beggars Reject Old Naira Notes in Kebbi

27 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

Petty traders, motorcyclists, beggars and fuel attendants in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State have joined others in rejecting old naira notes.

Investigations yesterday by LEADERSHIP Friday in Ahmadu Bello Way in Birnin Kebbi, showed that petty traders refused to sell wares to customers with the old notes.

Also, fuel attendants at some filling stations in the metropolis rejected the old notes from their customers.

At the Central Market, customers returned home with gloomy faces with their old notes as they were unable to make purchases.

A resident, Malam Nura Kambaza, who lamented the development, urged the National Assembly to hasten action on the matter by directing the CBN to extend the deadline.

He feared that if the deadline was not extended, a lot of people, particularly those in the villages, would lose their life savings.

When contacted, the chairman of the traders' association in the state, Umar Danguwa Gwadangaji, said they would have no alternative than to close their shops if the situation persists.

