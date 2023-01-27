Liberia: Chief Justice Blasts Two Bong Lawmakers

The Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh has blasted Representatives, Marvin Cole and Moima Briggs Mensah urging them to redirect their energies to ensuring that Citizens of Bong County adhere to the rule of law of the Republic of Liberia.

It can be recalled that these two Lawmakers recently attempted to interfere with the workings of the Supreme Court of Liberia relative to an action taken against some local officials in Bong County.

"Being Champions of the Rule of Law and in keeping law and order in the society, the above-named lawmakers must use their good offices and Legislative influences within Bong County to ensure that these officials are brought to justice.

It can be recalled, both Mensah and Cole in separate Communications dated December 15, 2022, and January 5, 2023, rendered apologies to the court on behalf of the Citizens of Bong County and begged the Supreme Court to 'temper justice with mercy' and have their jailed kinsmen released.

Justice Yuoh sees this as a violation of the separation of power and an attempt to undermine the credibility and independence of that honorable court which is the final arbiter of justice in the land.