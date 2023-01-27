Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Air Vice Marshal Bekoe As Chief of Air Staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Fredrick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff, effective Thursday, 26 February 2023.

The appointment, according to a press release from the Presidency, was done in consultation with the Council of State pursuant to provisions of Article 212 of the Country's Constitution.

The press release stated that the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Bekoe followed the completion of the tour of duty and the "subsequent retirement from the Armed Forces of his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hason."

"President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the former Chief of Air Staff for his dedication and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation, and wished him well in his retirement," the press release ended.