Ghana: Finance Ministry Prepares Emergency Expenditure Management Guideline

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an emergency expenditure management guideline that will provide the government with administrative protocols in times of emergency such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also ensure compliance with relevant Public Financial Management (PFM) regulations as well as provide timely responses.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday, which commended the Auditor General for the timely release of the Special Audit Report of the Government of Ghana's Covid-19 Expenditures.

"The audit report confirms total resources mobilized for the Covid-19 response over the period March 2020 to June 2022 stood at GH¢21,844,189,185.24. As indicated on page 7, paragraph 18 of the report, the funds mobilized were to address the following two key interventions: finance direct Covid-19 intervention expenditures and support the funding gap in the budget which was occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, and its effects on revenue mobilization.

"Hence, as reported on page 11, paragraph 31 of the report, the 53.8% and 46.2% spent on direct Covid-19 interventions and for general budget support respectively were consistent with the mandate approved by Parliament," it stated.

According to the press release, the Ministry coordinated the mobilization and disbursement of funds for the Covid-19 responses by the government in accordance with the PFM Act, to ensure the timely release of funds to save lives, livelihoods, and property.

"The Ministry welcomes the Auditor General's report and wishes to assure the public that, steps are being taken to address all issues," it noted.

It further indicated that the Ministry was pursuing interventions such as organizing meetings with implementing agencies to evaluate actions taken to implement the audit recommendations in the audit report.

"The Ministry will continue to apply its best efforts to enforce and enhance expenditure management and accountability to ensure proper utilization of tax revenue to the full benefit of citizens using established budgetary and accountability systems in Government," it assured.