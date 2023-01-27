Liberia: Chopped Body Parts Found in Possession of Grandfather - Mother, Uncle Implicated in the Grisly Murder of 2-Yr-Old Boy in Bomi

Monrovia — Six persons have been arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in connection to the death of six-year-old Momo Saah in Bomi County.

The police investigation established that the suspects committed the act based on financial gains.

During a January 26, 2023 press conference in Monrovia, the spokesperson of the LNP, Moses Carter, said the mutilated parts of the deceased, including his right leg, right hand, right eye, and private part were found in the possession of his grandfather Siaffa Gray, who was reportedly part of have formed part of those who committed the act in Zealey Town, Bomi County.

Those arrested are Momo Gray, Siaffa Gray Cooper Ross, Satta Wonda, mother of the deceased, and Omacy Nyei.

Police had earlier investigated three suspects for their alleged involvement with the child on January 19.

Suspects Yakuba Sheriff 42, Layee Kamara 16, Sumaila Keita 15 all of Day-break-Mouth Open in the Barnesville community were arrested from a garage owned and operated by the alleged suspects on the Gardnerville Estate Road.

According to the police, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the JFK morgue for preservation, while the suspects have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy pending court prosecution.

Meanwhile, A 29-year-old resident of Johnsonville identified as Patience Paye is undergoing investigation in Kakata, Margibi County for allegedly attempting to sell her 7-year-old stepson identified as Jacob Kamara for the amount of Fifteen thousand United States Dollars.

He says during the investigation, she admitted to the allegation and said that the father of the boy who is her husband, Morris Kamara mismanaged her business money in the tune of ten thousand United States Dollars, thereby leaving her with nothing to start her business.

She was arrested in the Kissi Community in Kakata, Margibi County while attempting to sell the child.