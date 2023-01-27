Liberia: 'Priority Would Be Given to National Team'

27 January 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Paynesville — Watanga FC coach Cooper Sannah has said priority would be given to the national team following his appointment as deputy coach.

Sannah, who may have managed his last game with last season's champions Watanga during the weekend, told FrontPage Africa he had long wished to coach his country and was prepared to break ranks with his current team.

"It is a dream come through," Sannah said. "Twenty years ago when I started coaching it was my dream that one day I will see myself as one of the coaches or head coach of the senior national team."

"Serving the principal deputy position, I think it is a dream come true. It's welcoming, and I think I am getting there with integrity. I think I am getting there with high degree of maturity to help to back my boss up that we can help to change the story around."

Asked about his current role with Watanga Football Club amid his recent preferment, Sannah replied: "It won't bea conflict, in my contract, it is there, if it will conflict, I think the priority would be given to the senior national team."

Sannah joined the reigning champions in July 2022, and has gone seven months in his two-year contract.

His side are currently tied on points with Bea Mountain and trail the league leaders League who have a game in hand on goal.

Sannah, whose side are among the favorites to lift the league trophy, however, said, he has faith in his deputy at the club to proxy in his absence.

