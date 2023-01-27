Liberia: Chris Weah Identifies With Second Division Clubs Presents 240,000 LD to Clubs Medics

Monrovia — The President of Chrisco United Football club Chris Geeply Weah has identified with Second Division clubs of the Liberia Football Association.

Mr. Weah on Wednesday, January 25 presented two hundred and forty f thousand Liberian Dollars to medics of second-division clubs.

Weah said he has never identified with the sports medic so he thought it wise to be a blessing to the medics for the first time as the second phase of the league kick-off.

"Based on consultations with other stakeholders of football we decided that is about time we contribute to football through the medics association and there are other areas we will be visiting, "Weah said during the presentation.

He told the media the amount of 240,0000 LD was given to the team in the second division across and hope it will be used for the intended purpose.

"Is our goal to cut across Liberian football and reach every sector because we know how difficult it is to run a team and many at times the medic are often forgotten," he added.

He described the work done by sports medics as important to football because they are responsible to keep players fit.

Weah said he is open to requests as it relates to helping in the development of football and will help if the need is, he will give his contribution to any arm of football that is in need.

In closing Weah said it is disappointing that the Lone Star Female team did not participate in the ongoing WAFU tournament taking place in Cape Verde due to no money from the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding, Emmett Glassco a former footballer now a stakeholder in Liberian Football, thanked Weah for always identifying with the football community of Liberia.

For his part, Grand Cape Mount County Second Division outfit Tewor FC medic Musa Sheriff appreciated Chris Weah for making such a donation to the clubs and his contribution to football in Liberia.

"This means a lot to us because we are in need of certain materials and medication so this will help us get them to take care of our players," Sheriff said.

He named ice bags, gloves, and rub as some of the materials and medication they need.

"For now the financial situation in our country to have someone to come out at this time to give money we are grateful and really appreciate him," Musa Sheriff said in a joyous mood.