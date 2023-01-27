Mozambique: Pilot Voter Registration Will be in Magude, Moamba and Matutuine

27 January 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Maputo — From sources in the CNE, we have learnt that in Maputo province, between 1 and 20 February this year, the pilot registration, preceding the full voter registration, will be held in Magude, Moamba and Matutuine districts.

In Nampula, according to the same sources, the pilot registration will take place in Mugovolas, Murrupula and Meconta districts. We have not yet been able to ascertain which three districts in Manica will be covered.

Contrary to what we wrote in Bulletin No. 22, the pilot registration will be in three districts per province, and not five.

The pilot registration is intended to test the equipment that will be used in the full voter registration that begins on 20 April and ends on 3 June.

