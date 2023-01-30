Mozambique: Pilot Voter Registration Begins on 1 February

The pilot registration will last for 20 days and will take place in 15 administrative posts in three provinces, namely Maputo, Manica and Nampula. The administrative posts to be covered will be known by next week.

To this end, the configuration of the Mobile ID computers which will be used to introduce data and capture images during the voter registration is scheduled to begin today.

Placing the material in the registration brigades in all the administrative posts to be covered by the pilot registration is scheduled to occur by 31 January (see calendar appendix).

The voter education campaign will begin on Friday next week, 27 January. The Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat should deliver its report on the errors diagnosed during the pilot registration by 25 February.

The voter registration will run from 20 April to 3 June this year.