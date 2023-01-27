Nigeria: No Evidence That Okra Steeped in Water Will Help You Get Pregnant

27 January 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)

IN SHORT: Okra is nutritious and has other health benefits. But there's no proof that it "boosts" ovulation, a natural once-a-month process where a single mature egg is released from a woman's ovary.

Messages circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claim that drinking water that has had chopped up bits of okra added to it - what some versions call "okra water" - will "boost" women's ovulation, and so help them get pregnant.

A typical version of the claim reads: "Hi ladies, I came across this .....and I was told it helps boost ovulation in women who is trying to get pregnant when you drink it."

Okra is part of the mallow family. Its green seed pods are valued as food, although the whole plant can be eaten. And it's said to be packed with nutrients.

Understanding ovulation and getting pregnant

Ovulation is when a mature egg is released from a woman's ovary. It happens about once a month.

Pregnancy can occur if a woman has vaginal sex with a man during or soon after ovulation.

For pregnancy to happen, the man's sperm - produced in his testes and ejaculated from his penis - has to enter the woman's vagina. The sperm then has to swim up into the woman's cervix.

From here, a single sperm may fertilise the mature egg.

The fertilised egg is known as a zygote. It travels to the woman's uterus, where it develops into a foetus and, usually nine months later, a newborn baby.

But can okra dropped in water really increase women's chances of producing that single mature egg each month?

See a gynaecologist instead

Cyril Dim is a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Nigeria's southeastern state of Enugu.

He told Africa Check there's "no scientific evidence to back up the claim".

Dim said okra had nothing to do with ovulation. He added that people who struggled to fall pregnant should rather see a gynaecologist.

Africa Check has previously debunked claims that okra treats infertility and other health conditions.

Catherine Adeniyi Junior researcher

Mary Alexander Chief copy editor and Meta fact-checking programme coordinator

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.